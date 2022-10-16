Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Hits $70.52 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $70.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,564 coins and its circulating supply is 25,602,842,953 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

