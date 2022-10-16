Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,562. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.