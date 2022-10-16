Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 9.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

