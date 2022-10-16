StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

