StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 785,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Insider Activity

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $142,556 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

