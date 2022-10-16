StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.93.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 5,044,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

