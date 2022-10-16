StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCRX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 1,632,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

