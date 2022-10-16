StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 95,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,535. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
Featured Stories
