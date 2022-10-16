StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of CRNT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 95,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,535. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

About Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.