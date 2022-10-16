StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.38.
Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.7 %
CIGI stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. 63,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $87.83 and a 1-year high of $158.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
