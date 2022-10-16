StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. Constellium has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
