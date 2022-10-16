StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. Constellium has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Amundi boosted its holdings in Constellium by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 135,592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Constellium by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Constellium by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

