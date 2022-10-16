StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COTY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.