StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 3.1 %

CTIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,671. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,615,599 shares of company stock valued at $46,670,570 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 29.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 289,045 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 85.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 298,421 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares in the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

