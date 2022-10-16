StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Ebix Stock Performance

Shares of EBIX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 195,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Ebix has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 338.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 780.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading

