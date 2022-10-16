StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of ELTK remained flat at $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

About Eltek

Get Rating

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

