StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK remained flat at $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

