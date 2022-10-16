StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 26.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,076,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 165,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.