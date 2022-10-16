StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Price Performance

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 340,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fossil Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,398 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 327,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,885 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,241 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 176.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 625,670 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 399,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.