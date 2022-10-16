StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 2,114,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
