StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GPP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 19,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,220. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 1,685.26%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

In other Green Plains Partners news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

