StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Greif (NYSE:GEF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. 338,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,920. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,600,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

