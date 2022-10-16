StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

HSIC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. 790,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,612. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 392,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

