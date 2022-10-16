StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 10,926,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,264,636. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

