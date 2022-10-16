StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.67.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LSTR traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.52. The company had a trading volume of 360,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,900. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 328,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,375,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 201.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.