StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.54.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.27 on Wednesday, hitting $288.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.68 and a 200 day moving average of $334.89. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.