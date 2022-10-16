StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 391,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,457. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

