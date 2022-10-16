StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

MEI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. 113,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,250. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 69.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after buying an additional 902,737 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,809,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,847.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,987,000 after buying an additional 635,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at $10,867,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

