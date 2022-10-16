StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 419,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,337. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $195.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

