StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MUFG stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,606,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,595. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

