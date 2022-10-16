StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCRI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 38,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,338. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

