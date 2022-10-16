StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.23. 30,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,270. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $378.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.01.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 51.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

