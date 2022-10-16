StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Northern Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $81.89 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

