StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. 71,343,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,008,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $170.85. The stock has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

