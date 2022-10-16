StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE PTN opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

