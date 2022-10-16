StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Par Pacific stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 346,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $16,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

