StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Trading Down 1.9 %

PERI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 502,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,857. The company has a market capitalization of $992.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.