StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.54. 77,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 552,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,099,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 552,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,099,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $560,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,929,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,686 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 421.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

