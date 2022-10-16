StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.4 %
PDEX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.