StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. 654,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,912,000 after purchasing an additional 570,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,567,000 after purchasing an additional 985,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,949,000 after purchasing an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

