StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,107. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. Equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
