StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.50.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.59. 1,394,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.