StockNews.com Begins Coverage on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. 125,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,730. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $513.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

