StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 120,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 184,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 107,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

