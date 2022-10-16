StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
