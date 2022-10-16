StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:TDY traded down $10.14 on Wednesday, reaching $331.10. 299,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

