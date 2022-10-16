StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

HAIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 928,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,210. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

