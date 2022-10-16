StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,554,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

