StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after buying an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $22,504,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.