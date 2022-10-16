StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.20.

ALSN stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $4,254,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 475,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 78,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

