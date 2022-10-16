StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $364.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.