StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.04. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.