StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 47.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 25.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1,079.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 206,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,352,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.